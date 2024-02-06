Area police reports 2/24/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dakota Owens, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Katelyn Park, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Devin Porter, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Daniel Sampson, 36, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for felony abuse of a child.
- Gary Mims Jr., 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Scott Pierce, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Michael Stewart, 31, of New Haven, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree assault.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Morton Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.