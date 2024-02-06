All sections
February 23, 2019

Area police reports 2/24/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Dakota Owens, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dakota Owens, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Katelyn Park, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Devin Porter, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Daniel Sampson, 36, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for felony abuse of a child.
  • Gary Mims Jr., 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Scott Pierce, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Michael Stewart, 31, of New Haven, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree assault.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Morton Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

