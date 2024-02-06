Area police reports 2/24/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Dakota Owens, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katelyn Park, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Porter, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Sampson, 36, of Ullin, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for felony abuse of a child.

Gary Mims Jr., 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Scott Pierce, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.