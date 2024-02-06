All sections
February 23, 2021

Area police reports 2/23/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street. DWIs n Driving under the influence was reported on North Sprigg Street. n Driving under the influence was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

DWIs

  • Driving under the influence was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 300 block of North Middle Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reoprted in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at South West End Boulevard and Bloomfield Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg Street and Jefferson Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Penny Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Middle Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of North Middle Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • James Tunstall, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Jade Lincoln, 25, of Millersville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Police/Fire Reports

