Area police reports 2/23/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
DWIs
- Driving under the influence was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 300 block of North Middle Street.
Thefts
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported on North Middle Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reoprted in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South West End Boulevard and Bloomfield Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg Street and Jefferson Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Penny Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Middle Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of North Middle Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- James Tunstall, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Jade Lincoln, 25, of Millersville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.