February 2, 2021

Area police reports 2/2/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue. n Assault was reported in the 3700 block of Stonebridge Lane. Thefts n Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1000 block of South Benton Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 3700 block of Stonebridge Lane.

Thefts

  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1000 block of South Benton Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Annwood Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Larceny was reported in 300 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Robbery was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 7800 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Bloomfield and South Pacific streets.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Tia Beasley, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and no license plate lamp.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Sappington Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Hope Street.
