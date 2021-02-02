Area police reports 2/2/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 3700 block of Stonebridge Lane.
Thefts
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1000 block of South Benton Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Annwood Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
- Larceny was reported in 300 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Robbery was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 7800 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Bloomfield and South Pacific streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Tia Beasley, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and no license plate lamp.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Sappington Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Hope Street.