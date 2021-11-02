All sections
February 11, 2021

Area police reports 2/11/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Pemiscot Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Spring Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Larceny was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg and Independence streets.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of John Street.

Arrest

  • Jedediah Dibert, 42 of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of distribution of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alyssa Attaway, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Joshua Jones, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of displaying plates of another, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DWI

  • Steven Walker, 42, of Jackson was arrested for failure to drive on right half of roadway, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and unlawful use of weapon.
  • Connor Schlitt, 21, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
