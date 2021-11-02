Area police reports 2/11/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Pemiscot Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Whitener Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Spring Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.
- Larceny was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg and Independence streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.