Area police reports 12/8/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Longview Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Fitzgerald Drive.
- Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 2500 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Driving under the influence was reported at North Fountain and Mill streets.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported int he 2100 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported.
- Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Themis Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Robbery was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Ellis Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Siemers Drive.
- Drug violation was reported at South Ellis and Maple streets.
- Drug violation was reported at Good Hope and South Lorimier streets.
- Drug violation was reported at William and South Benton streets.
- Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in eh 3200 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
- Drug violation was reported at North Missouri Avenue and Mississippi Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Freeman C. Fouts, 35, of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for sexual assault and second-degree statutory sodomy.
- Shandellica S. Money, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Larenzo D. Braxton, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.