December 8, 2020

Area police reports 12/8/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue. n Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Longview Drive. n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Longview Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Fitzgerald Drive.
  • Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 2500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at North Fountain and Mill streets.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported int he 2100 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Themis Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Robbery was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Pacific Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Ellis and Maple streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at Good Hope and South Lorimier streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at William and South Benton streets.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in eh 3200 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Missouri Avenue and Mississippi Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Freeman C. Fouts, 35, of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for sexual assault and second-degree statutory sodomy.
  • Shandellica S. Money, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Larenzo D. Braxton, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Police/Fire Reports

