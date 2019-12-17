Area police reports 12/17/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Faith Rachelle Gore, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant. n Sean D. Gwin, no age given, of Wentzville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Faith Rachelle Gore, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant.
Sean D. Gwin, no age given, of Wentzville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
Austin Elijah Bush, no age given, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph Elijah Smith, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant.
Barbara Lynn Frolker, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Thefts
Stealing was reported at North Silver Springs Road and Themis Street.
Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Assaults
Stealing and assault were reported on South Spanish Street.
Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 500 block of North Street.
Third-degree assault was reported at Maple and South Sprigg streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue.
Second-degree assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
Third-degree assault was reported in the 2700 block of Thomas Drive.
Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Miscellaneous
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
Violation of an ex parte order was reported in the 1200 block of Ellis Street.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported in the 1500 block of Parksite Drive.
Request for service was reported in the 1900 block of Sherwood Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Kimbel Lane.
Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of South Farmington Road.
Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Brown Street.