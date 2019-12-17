Area police reports 12/17/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Barbara Lynn Frolker, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Joseph Elijah Smith, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant.

Austin Elijah Bush, no age given, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.

Sean D. Gwin, no age given, of Wentzville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Faith Rachelle Gore, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Stealing was reported at North Silver Springs Road and Themis Street.

Stealing and assault were reported on South Spanish Street.

Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 500 block of North Street.

Third-degree assault was reported at Maple and South Sprigg streets. A suspect was taken into custody.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue.

Second-degree assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

Third-degree assault was reported in the 2700 block of Thomas Drive.