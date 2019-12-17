All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterDecember 17, 2019
Area police reports 12/17/19
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Faith Rachelle Gore, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant. n Sean D. Gwin, no age given, of Wentzville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Faith Rachelle Gore, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Sean D. Gwin, no age given, of Wentzville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Austin Elijah Bush, no age given, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Joseph Elijah Smith, no age given, homeless, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Barbara Lynn Frolker, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported at North Silver Springs Road and Themis Street.
  • Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Assaults

  • Stealing and assault were reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 500 block of North Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported at Maple and South Sprigg streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue.
  • Second-degree assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported in the 2700 block of Thomas Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
  • Violation of an ex parte order was reported in the 1200 block of Ellis Street.
  • Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported in the 1500 block of Parksite Drive.
  • Request for service was reported in the 1900 block of Sherwood Drive.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Vale Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Brown Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy