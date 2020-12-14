Area police reports 12/14/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 3600 block of Richmond Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on Village drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Rusmar Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Larceny was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg Street and Old Commerce Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joseph W. Bell, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Demetrius A. Willis, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence.
- Everett P. Way, 45, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.