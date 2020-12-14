All sections
December 14, 2020

Area police reports 12/14/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 3600 block of Richmond Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on Village drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Rusmar Street.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported.
Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg Street and Old Commerce Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joseph W. Bell, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Demetrius A. Willis, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence.
  • Everett P. Way, 45, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

