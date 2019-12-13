Area police reports 12/13/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. Two suspects were taken into custody.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Big Bend Road.
- Theft was reported in the 00 block of South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at South Sprigg and Walnut streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing were reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.