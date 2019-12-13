All sections
blotterDecember 13, 2019
Area police reports 12/13/19
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. Two suspects were taken into custody. n Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Big Bend Road. n Theft was reported in the 00 block of South Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. Two suspects were taken into custody.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Big Bend Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 00 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of College Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of controlled substance was reported at South Sprigg and Walnut streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing were reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • David Limbaugh, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Jason Mills, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana over 35 grams.
  • Francisco Lopez Gonzalez, 22, of Union City, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and failure to drive within right lane.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Watson Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Greensferry Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Oak Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue.
