Area police reports 12/11/19

Chaunda B. Harlan, 50, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Chaunda B. Harlan, 50, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.