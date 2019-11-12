All sections
blotterDecember 11, 2019
Area police reports 12/11/19
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Burglary was reported in the 700 block of South Ranney Avenue. n Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive. n Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 700 block of South Ranney Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported on East Rodney Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Eric W. Glueck, 36, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Chaunda B. Harlan, 50, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
  • Joseph P. Parker, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
  • Leslie L. Williams Jr., 23, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on two Alexander County, Illinois, warrants for failure to appear for unlawful possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing.
  • John P. Rutherford, 34, of Leopold, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for a probation violation.
  • Jamie N. Wheeler, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Taylor D. Ramdol, 26, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
