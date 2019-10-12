All sections
December 10, 2019

Area police reports 12/10/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest doES not imply guilt. Arrests n Jamaal Carter, 38, of Jackson was arrested in the 700 block of Broadway. n Margarita Sturgis, 28, of Euvala, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 500 block of Siemers Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest doES not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jamaal Carter, 38, of Jackson was arrested in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Margarita Sturgis, 28, of Euvala, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
Editor's note: A previous listing of an "arrest" has been removed from this page after clarification from the police.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree Domestic assault was reported in the 2900 block of Gordonville Road.
  • Assault was reported at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
  • Assault was reported in the 20 block of North Pind Wood Lane.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Kingsway Drive.
  • Stealing was reported in the 2400 block of William Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 2800 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported in the 120 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Howell Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Summons

  • Jamaal Carter, 38, of Jackson was issued a summons for prohibited acts/noises in the 700 block of Broadway.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of Locust Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court.
  • Criminal activity was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Property damage was reported 300 block of South Spanish Street.
  • Criminal activity was reported in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street.
  • Criminal activity was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Lance Benson, 32, of Scott City was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant and also issued a citation for no license plates lamp and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Amy Bell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of North High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 4600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Emma Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Bramblewood Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of West Washington Street and North Farmington Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Bast Street.
Police/Fire Reports

