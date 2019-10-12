Area police reports 12/10/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest doES not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jamaal Carter, 38, of Jackson was arrested in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Margarita Sturgis, 28, of Euvala, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of theft in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Jamaal Carter, 38, of Jackson was arrested in the 700 block of Broadway.
Editor's note: A previous listing of an "arrest" has been removed from this page after clarification from the police.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree Domestic assault was reported in the 2900 block of Gordonville Road.
- Assault was reported at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
- Assault was reported in the 20 block of North Pind Wood Lane.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported.
- Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Kingsway Drive.
- Stealing was reported in the 2400 block of William Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 2800 block of North Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported in the 120 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Howell Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Summons
- Jamaal Carter, 38, of Jackson was issued a summons for prohibited acts/noises in the 700 block of Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Broadway.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of Locust Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court.
- Criminal activity was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Property damage was reported 300 block of South Spanish Street.
- Criminal activity was reported in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street.
- Criminal activity was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Lance Benson, 32, of Scott City was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant and also issued a citation for no license plates lamp and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Amy Bell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of North High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 4600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Emma Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Bramblewood Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of West Washington Street and North Farmington Road.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Bast Street.