November 6, 2020

Area police reports 11/6/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. Theft n Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway. Miscellaneous n Arson was reported at Independence Street and South Park Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Arson was reported at Independence Street and South Park Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
  • Weapons law violation was reported on North Park Avenue.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Steven Lakey, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Arrest

  • Emma Foster, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street
