Area police reports 11/6/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Arson was reported at Independence Street and South Park Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
- Weapons law violation was reported on North Park Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Steven Lakey, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Arrest
- Emma Foster, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street