November 6, 2019

Area police reports 11/6/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street. n Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadway. n Assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Normal Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported in the 800 block of North Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Tanner Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons violation was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • Weapons violation was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael Shortland, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance.
  • Cory Sanders, 21, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and an outstanding Alexander County, Illinois, warrant of.
  • Harold Hobeck, 59, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Mathew Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Goodson Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Trail Ridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Harrison Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of East Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Eastview Court.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

