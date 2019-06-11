Area police reports 11/6/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Normal Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
- Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported in the 800 block of North Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Tanner Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons violation was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
- Interference with custody was reported.
- Weapons violation was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael Shortland, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance.
- Cory Sanders, 21, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and an outstanding Alexander County, Illinois, warrant of.
- Harold Hobeck, 59, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Mathew Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Goodson Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Trail Ridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Harrison Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of East Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Eastview Court.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.