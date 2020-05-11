Area police reports 11/5/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive. n Theft was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive. n Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
Assault was reported at Ranney Avenue and Walnut Street.
Miscellaneous
Robbery was reported
Robbery was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
Bridget Miller, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane, littering and speeding
Tabitha Martin, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on sight half of road, seat-belt violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.
Theft was reported in the 700 block of Connie Street.
Miscellaneous
Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Kasten Drive.
Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.