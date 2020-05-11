All sections
November 5, 2020

Area police reports 11/5/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive. n Theft was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive. n Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at Ranney Avenue and Walnut Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Robbery was reported
  • Robbery was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Bridget Miller, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane, littering and speeding
  • Tabitha Martin, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on sight half of road, seat-belt violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Connie Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Kasten Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
Police/Fire Reports
