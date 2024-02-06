All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 25, 2020

Area police reports 11/25/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway. n Assault was reported on Village Drive. n Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported on Village Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2300 block of William Street.
  • Assult was reported in the 2300 block of Earleen Drive.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifitng was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Big Bend Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Enterprise Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Rusmar Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Perryville Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1000 block of South Silvers Springs Road.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Weapons law was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Weapon law violation was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Drug equipment violation was reported.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following item.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy