Area police reports 11/25/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

Assult was reported in the 2300 block of Earleen Drive.

Assault was reported in the 2300 block of William Street.

Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.

Assault was reported on Village Drive.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.

Thefts

Larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.

Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.

Shoplifitng was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Big Bend Road.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Enterprise Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Rusmar Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Perryville Road.

Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.