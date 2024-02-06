Area police reports 11/22/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
- Domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child were reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.
- Theft was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
Miscellaneous
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
- Resisting arrest was reported in the 3200 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Delora Anderson-Barber, 41, of Jackson was arrested on three Miner, Missouri, warrants, a Scott City warrant and a Springfield, Illinois, warrant.
- James Kent, 60, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Georgia Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Pleasant View Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North Georgia Street.
- Fight in progress was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Jackson Ridge Drive.