November 22, 2019

Area police reports 11/22/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street. n Domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child were reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street. A suspect was taken into custody...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child were reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street. A suspect was taken into custody.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Theft was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.

Miscellaneous

  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Resisting arrest was reported in the 3200 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Delora Anderson-Barber, 41, of Jackson was arrested on three Miner, Missouri, warrants, a Scott City warrant and a Springfield, Illinois, warrant.
  • James Kent, 60, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Georgia Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Pleasant View Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Jackson Ridge Drive.
