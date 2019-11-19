All sections
November 19, 2019

Area police reports 11/19/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Casey Linhart, 25, of Matthews, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant. Theft n Theft of a controlled substance was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Casey Linhart, 25, of Matthews, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Theft

  • Theft of a controlled substance was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Park Avenue.
  • Escape or attempted escape from confinement was reported in the 2000 block of Corporate Circle. Suspect was taken into custody.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1000 South Silver Springs Road.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets.
  • Second-degree trespassing and theft were reported in the 1200 block of South West End Boulevard.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Chadwick Johnson, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to use turn signal, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Belden Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sara Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fight in progress was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of East Adams Street and Tower Grove Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of Coventry Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

