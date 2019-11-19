Area police reports 11/19/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Casey Linhart, 25, of Matthews, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Theft
- Theft of a controlled substance was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Park Avenue.
- Escape or attempted escape from confinement was reported in the 2000 block of Corporate Circle. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1000 South Silver Springs Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets.
- Second-degree trespassing and theft were reported in the 1200 block of South West End Boulevard.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Chadwick Johnson, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to use turn signal, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Belden Coleman, 52, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Sara Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fight in progress was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of East Adams Street and Tower Grove Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of Coventry Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.