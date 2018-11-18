Area police reports 11/18/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Travis D. Ray, 32, 515 Second St., was arrested at Big Bend Road and Second Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
Arrests
- Kevin L. Graham, 39, 1602 Amblewood Drive, was arrested at 188 Vantage Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of kidnapping and assault in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
- Jeremy A. Simpkins, 30, 1040 N. Fountain St., was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1800 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Antaynia Y. Turner, 36, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at South Hanover Street and Jefferson Avenue on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
Assaults
- Assault and robbery were reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St. Francis Drive, reported theft.
- Theft was reported at 101 N. Ellis St.
- Walmart, 3439 William St., reported shoplifting.
- Stealing and property damage were reported at 2843 Whitener St.
- Shoplifting and leaving the scene of an accident were reported at 3439 William St.
- Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St., reported burglary.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
- Kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Middle Street and Washington Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Sierra D. Reynolds, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle of another knowing owner not maintaining financial responsibility and failure to affix motor-vehicle-trailer plates.
- Christopher J. O'Neill, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana, driving while revoked and speeding.
- Kedar E. Bland, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Scott W. Fornkohl Jr., 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Cody C. McGee, 32, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while suspended.
- Devin L. Wireman, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Stuart C. Higgerson, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault.
- Jason A. Clark, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Riki M. Woodson, 40, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Johnson County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Jamie L. Jones, 41, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for traffic-speeding.
- Cassandra L. Russell, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for assault, failure to appear for first-degree trespassing and failure to appear for larceny.
- Benjamin Allen, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to signal and driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Theon D. Mackins Sr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense, a St. Charles County Department of Corrections warrant for failure to appear on three counts of non support and a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for non support.
- Shalandria L. Westbrook, 25, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for failure to provide proof of insurance.
- Michael C. Damouth, 35, of St. Louis was arrested on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for driving while suspended.
- Anthony J. Mackins, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Kristen E. Miller, 30, no address, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for failure to report for in-patient treatment as directed for original charge of burglary.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Highland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Otto Drive.