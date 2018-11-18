Area police reports 11/18/18

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Sierra D. Reynolds, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle of another knowing owner not maintaining financial responsibility and failure to affix motor-vehicle-trailer plates.

Christopher J. O'Neill, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana, driving while revoked and speeding.

Kedar E. Bland, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Scott W. Fornkohl Jr., 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Cody C. McGee, 32, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while suspended.

Devin L. Wireman, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Stuart C. Higgerson, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault.

Jason A. Clark, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Riki M. Woodson, 40, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Johnson County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jamie L. Jones, 41, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for traffic-speeding.

Cassandra L. Russell, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for assault, failure to appear for first-degree trespassing and failure to appear for larceny.

Benjamin Allen, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to signal and driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Theon D. Mackins Sr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense, a St. Charles County Department of Corrections warrant for failure to appear on three counts of non support and a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for non support.

Shalandria L. Westbrook, 25, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for failure to provide proof of insurance.

Michael C. Damouth, 35, of St. Louis was arrested on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for driving while suspended.

Anthony J. Mackins, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.