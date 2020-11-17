All sections
November 17, 2020

Area police reports 11/17/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street. n Assault was reported in the 700 block of South Pacific Street. n Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • assault was reported in the 2000 block of New Madrid Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Broadway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Louis Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Kyla Deboer, 18 of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seatbelt violation, minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.

Arrest

  • Howard Bellew, 64 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked .

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Brittany Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
Police/Fire Reports

