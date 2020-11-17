Area police reports 11/17/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- assault was reported in the 2000 block of New Madrid Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Larceny was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Broadway.
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Louis Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
- Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Kyla Deboer, 18 of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seatbelt violation, minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.
Arrest
- Howard Bellew, 64 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked .
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Brittany Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.