All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
November 13, 2020

Area police reports 11/13/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway. n Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Spring Avenue. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 200 block of Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Spring Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Broadway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Scott Duvall, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • James Gorrell, 28, of Tatum, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy