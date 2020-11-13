Area police reports 11/13/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Spring Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Broadway.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Scott Duvall, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- James Gorrell, 28, of Tatum, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.