Area police reports 11/10/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South Frederick Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
- Theft was reported at North Middle and Themis streets.
- Larceny was reported in the 800 block of North Missouri Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney Drive.
- Larceny was reported.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 800 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported on Interstate 55 North.
- Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Theft
- Theft reported in the 700 block of Connie Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud reported in the 700 block of Hickory Street.