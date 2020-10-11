Area police reports 11/10/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.

Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.

Thefts

Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South Frederick Street.

Burglary was reported in the 900 block of William Street.

Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.

Theft was reported at North Middle and Themis streets.

Larceny was reported in the 800 block of North Missouri Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.

Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney Drive.

Larceny was reported.