November 10, 2020

Area police reports 11/10/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street. n Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. n Assault was reported. n Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South Frederick Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
  • Theft was reported at North Middle and Themis streets.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of North Missouri Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney Drive.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 800 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported on Interstate 55 North.
  • Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Theft

  • Theft reported in the 700 block of Connie Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud reported in the 700 block of Hickory Street.
Police/Fire Reports

