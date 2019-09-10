All sections
October 9, 2019

Area police reports 10/9/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Citations n Michael D. Kirkpatrick, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for assault in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road. Assaults n Domestic assault was reported at Rivercrest and Green Acres drives. A suspect was taken into custody...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Citations

  • Michael D. Kirkpatrick, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for assault in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported at Rivercrest and Green Acres drives. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Domestic assault and stealing were reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.
  • Stealing was reported on South Park Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Stealing was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous

  • Interference with custody was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Independence Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Tyler Brown, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Mulberry Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Strawberry Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road .
  • Harassment was reported in the area of Cherry Street.
Police/Fire Reports

