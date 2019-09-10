Area police reports 10/9/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Citations
- Michael D. Kirkpatrick, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for assault in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported at Rivercrest and Green Acres drives. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Domestic assault and stealing were reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Stealing was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.
- Stealing was reported on South Park Avenue.
- Stealing was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Stealing was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Interference with custody was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Independence Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Tyler Brown, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Mulberry Street.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Strawberry Lane.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road .
- Harassment was reported in the area of Cherry Street.