October 8, 2019

Area police reports 10/8/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Jayden Ross, age unknown, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Independence Street and North Kingshighway, no alleged violation provided...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Jayden Ross, age unknown, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Independence Street and North Kingshighway, no alleged violation provided.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway.
  • Robbery was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of William Street.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Merriwether Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of an imitation controlled substance and driving while revoked was reported at West End Boulevard and Shawnee Parkway. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Kingsbury Drive.
  • Criminal action was reported at Rent SEMO, 334 N. Broadview St.
  • Trespassing was reported.
  • Alcohol violation was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Weapons violation was reported at Broadway and North Sprigg Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Robert Flannery, 38, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to drive on right half of roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Sanford Street.
  • Theft was reported in the area of North Union Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 100 block of East Adams Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Kies Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Bainbridge Road.
Police/Fire Reports

