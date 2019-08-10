Area police reports 10/8/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jayden Ross, age unknown, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Independence Street and North Kingshighway, no alleged violation provided.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway.
- Robbery was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Merriwether Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of an imitation controlled substance and driving while revoked was reported at West End Boulevard and Shawnee Parkway. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Kingsbury Drive.
- Criminal action was reported at Rent SEMO, 334 N. Broadview St.
- Trespassing was reported.
- Alcohol violation was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Weapons violation was reported at Broadway and North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Robert Flannery, 38, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to drive on right half of roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Sanford Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of North Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
- Fight in progress was reported in the 100 block of East Adams Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Kies Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Bainbridge Road.