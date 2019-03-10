Area police reports 10/3/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John Holland, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
- Rachel Bartholomew, 50, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of a traffic violation
- Keri Williams, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Brian Jackson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported at North Hanover and Independence streets.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 700 block of Woodbine Place. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Kent Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Kingshighway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Lorimier Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 800 block of William Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Delora Barber, 41 ,of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, Police Department warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Russell Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of Spring View Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Harassment was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2500 block of Travelers Way.