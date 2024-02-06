All sections
October 29, 2019

Area police reports 10/29/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Alannah N. Robinson, 21, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the 3400 block of William Street. Assaults...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Alannah N. Robinson, 21, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the 3400 block of William Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported in the 700 block of Normal Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and stealing were reported in the 1300 block of Cousin Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 600 block of South Park Avenue.
  • Second-degree burglary and stealing were reported in the 1600 block of Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Perry Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported in the 200 block of South Plaza Way.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Identity theft was reported.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm were reported in the 1800 block of LaCroix Avenue.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Sydney Grebing, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Arrests

  • Timothy McCall, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Felicia Warren, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Randy Green, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Elm Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Legion Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

