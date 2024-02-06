Area police reports 10/29/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Alannah N. Robinson, 21, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in the 3400 block of William Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported in the 700 block of Normal Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Second-degree burglary and stealing were reported in the 1300 block of Cousin Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 600 block of South Park Avenue.
- Second-degree burglary and stealing were reported in the 1600 block of Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Good Hope Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Perry Avenue.
- Stealing was reported in the 200 block of South Plaza Way.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Identity theft was reported.
- Possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm were reported in the 1800 block of LaCroix Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Sydney Grebing, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Arrests
- Timothy McCall, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Felicia Warren, 38, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Randy Green, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Elm Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Legion Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.