October 27, 2020

Area police reports 10/27/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue. n Assault was reported on Village Drive. n Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
  • Assault was reported on Village Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of North Henderson Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East View Ridge Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of Garrett Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Eden Way.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported at South Main and Independence streets.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Sue Anne's Trail.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Credit card/ATM fraud on South Kingshighway.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Montgomery Street.
  • Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported at Broadway and North Water Street.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Tia Barkley, 33 of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of accident.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of N Oak Hill Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North West Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

