Area police reports 10/27/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
- Assault was reported on Village Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of North Henderson Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East View Ridge Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of Garrett Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Eden Way.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported at South Main and Independence streets.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Sue Anne's Trail.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Credit card/ATM fraud on South Kingshighway.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Montgomery Street.
- Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported at Broadway and North Water Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Tia Barkley, 33 of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of accident.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Garrett Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of N Oak Hill Road.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North West Lane.