Area police reports 10/27/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 100 block of North Henderson Avenue.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Pacific Street.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported on Village Drive.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of East View Ridge Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Sprigg Street.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.

Larceny was reported in the 1900 block of Garrett Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Eden Way.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Property damage was reported at South Main and Independence streets.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported.

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Sue Anne's Trail.