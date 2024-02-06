All sections
October 24, 2020

Area police reports 10/26/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Garden Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of David Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of O'Connell Drive.
  • Assault was reported at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Aquamsi Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Perry Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2200 block of Themis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Revolution Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Middle and Bellevue streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Road.
  • Weapons law violation was reported on Village Drive.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 2200 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Property damage was reported.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Assault reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Arrest

  • Craig Gettings, 36, of Barnhart, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant as well as a Perry County warrant.

Theft

  • Theft reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
  • Fraud reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Travis K. Underwood, 43, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for passing bad checks.
  • David A. Lowes, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Sandra G. Slinkard, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic -- no valid license.
  • Ashley S. Morrison, 30, of Whitewater was arrested on third-degree domestic assault.
  • Joseph M. Thiele, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, possession of controlled except 35 grams or less marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for fourth-degree larceny.
  • Jeffery S. Rush, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed-criminal action.
  • Michael R. Crittenden, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

