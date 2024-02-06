Area police reports 10/26/20

Assault reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Arrest

Craig Gettings, 36, of Barnhart, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant as well as a Perry County warrant.

Theft

Theft reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

Fraud reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.

Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Travis K. Underwood, 43, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for passing bad checks.

David A. Lowes, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Sandra G. Slinkard, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic -- no valid license.

Ashley S. Morrison, 30, of Whitewater was arrested on third-degree domestic assault.

Joseph M. Thiele, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, possession of controlled except 35 grams or less marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for fourth-degree larceny.

Jeffery S. Rush, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed-criminal action.