Area police reports 10/26/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Garden Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of David Street.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of O'Connell Drive.
- Assault was reported at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Aquamsi Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Perry Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 2200 block of Themis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Revolution Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Middle and Bellevue streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Road.
- Weapons law violation was reported on Village Drive.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 2200 block of Good Hope Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Property damage was reported.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Assault reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Arrest
- Craig Gettings, 36, of Barnhart, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant as well as a Perry County warrant.
Theft
- Theft reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
- Fraud reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Travis K. Underwood, 43, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for passing bad checks.
- David A. Lowes, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Sandra G. Slinkard, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic -- no valid license.
- Ashley S. Morrison, 30, of Whitewater was arrested on third-degree domestic assault.
- Joseph M. Thiele, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, possession of controlled except 35 grams or less marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for fourth-degree larceny.
- Jeffery S. Rush, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed-criminal action.
- Michael R. Crittenden, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.