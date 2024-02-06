All sections
October 25, 2019

Area police reports 10/25/19

October 25, 2019

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Property Damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Citations

  • Matthew Stewart, 37, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another, failure to show insurance and a seatbelt violation.
  • Christopher Speakman, 34, of Oak Ridge was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 400 block of North High Street.
  • Forgery was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Zachary D. Pracht, 21, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
  • Soila R. Renya, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for stealing.
  • Bradley J. Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Richard D. Grigsby, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Nathan R. Richardet, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a failure to appear for a traffic offense and a lane violation.
  • Sentrelle U. Blackmon, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the posted speed limit.
  • Dustin L. Trierwiler, 20, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a purchase attempt for a purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.
  • Aaron D. Rinehart, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Megan N. Pewitt, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Matthew S. Cook, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Police/Fire Reports

