Area police reports 10/25/19

Christopher Speakman, 34, of Oak Ridge was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.

Matthew Stewart, 37, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another, failure to show insurance and a seatbelt violation.

Miscellaneous

Forgery was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Harassment was reported in the 400 block of North High Street.

Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Zachary D. Pracht, 21, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Soila R. Renya, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for stealing.

Bradley J. Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Richard D. Grigsby, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Nathan R. Richardet, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a failure to appear for a traffic offense and a lane violation.

Sentrelle U. Blackmon, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Dustin L. Trierwiler, 20, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a purchase attempt for a purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.

Aaron D. Rinehart, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Megan N. Pewitt, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.