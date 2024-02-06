Area police reports 10/25/19

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Property Damage
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Citations
- Matthew Stewart, 37, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another, failure to show insurance and a seatbelt violation.
- Christopher Speakman, 34, of Oak Ridge was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to have insurance.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 400 block of North High Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Zachary D. Pracht, 21, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Soila R. Renya, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for stealing.
- Bradley J. Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Richard D. Grigsby, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Nathan R. Richardet, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a failure to appear for a traffic offense and a lane violation.
- Sentrelle U. Blackmon, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Dustin L. Trierwiler, 20, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a purchase attempt for a purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.
- Aaron D. Rinehart, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Megan N. Pewitt, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Matthew S. Cook, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.