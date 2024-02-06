All sections
October 23, 2020

Area police reports 10/23/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Garden Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of David Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of O'Connell Drive.
  • Assault was reported at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets.
  • Assault was reported int he 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Aquamsi Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Perry Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2200 block of Themis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
  • Weapon law violation was reported at Middle and Bellevue streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Road.
  • Weapon law violation was reported on Village Drive.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Arrest

  • Craig Gettings, 36, of Barnhart, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant as well as a Perry County warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
Police/Fire Reports

