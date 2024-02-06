Area police reports 10/23/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

Assault was reported int he 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets.

Assault was reported in the 200 block of O'Connell Drive.

Assault was reported in the 1600 block of David Street.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of Garden Lane.

Thefts

Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of Aquamsi Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.

Theft was reported in the 800 block of Perry Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 2200 block of Themis Street.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.

Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.

Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.

Theft was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.