Area police reports 10/23/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Garden Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of David Street.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of O'Connell Drive.
- Assault was reported at South Hanover and Bloomfield streets.
- Assault was reported int he 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Aquamsi Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Perry Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 2200 block of Themis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Spanish Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Cousin Street.
- Weapon law violation was reported at Middle and Bellevue streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Road.
- Weapon law violation was reported on Village Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Arrest
- Craig Gettings, 36, of Barnhart, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant as well as a Perry County warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.