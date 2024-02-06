Area police reports 10/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Fountain Street.
- Assault was reported at Independence Street and North Park Avenue.
- Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Lorimier Place.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Louis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported.
- Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Larceny was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2700 block of Quince Street.
- Larceny was reported.
- Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Vickie Street.
- Larceny was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Street.
- Larceny was reported.
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
- Larceny was reported.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Timon Way.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
- Robbery was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Kingsway Drive.
- Theft was reported on North Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
- Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of North Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Drug violation was reported at Themis and North Henderson streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Property damage was reported at Merriwether and North Main streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Drug violation was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Adams Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- David P. Raines, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for obstructing courder for third-degree assault.
- Mason J. Warren, 18, of Old Appleton was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
- Justin L. Risley, 25, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested on a Perryville, Missouri, warrant for driving while suspended.