October 20, 2020

Area police reports 10/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street. n Assault was reported in the 500 block of Fountain Street. n Assault was reported at Independence Street and North Park Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Fountain Street.
  • Assault was reported at Independence Street and North Park Avenue.
  • Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Lorimier Place.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Louis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
  • Larceny was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2700 block of Quince Street.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Vickie Street.
  • Larceny was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Street.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Timon Way.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Robbery was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Kingsway Drive.
  • Theft was reported on North Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of North Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Drug violation was reported at Themis and North Henderson streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported at Merriwether and North Main streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Adams Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • David P. Raines, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for obstructing courder for third-degree assault.
  • Mason J. Warren, 18, of Old Appleton was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.
  • Justin L. Risley, 25, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested on a Perryville, Missouri, warrant for driving while suspended.
Police/Fire Reports

