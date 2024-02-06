Area police reports 10/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Lorimier Place.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Lorimier Place.

Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Assault was reported at Independence Street and North Park Avenue.

Assault was reported at Independence Street and North Park Avenue.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of Fountain Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of Fountain Street.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.

Burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Street.

Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.

Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Louis Street.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.

Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Larceny was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported.

Burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.

Burglary was reported in the 2700 block of Quince Street.

Larceny was reported.

Larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Vickie Street.

Larceny was reported on North Park Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Gerhardt Street.

Larceny was reported.

Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.

Larceny was reported.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Timon Way.

Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.

Robbery was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.

Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Kingsway Drive.

Theft was reported on North Main Street.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Mount Auburn Road.