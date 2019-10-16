Area police reports 10/16/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Summons
- Kaitlyn W. Sanderman, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for first-degree trespassing in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Dover Lane.
- Burglary/stealing was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
- Theft was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Ranchito Drive.
- Stealing was reported at Menard's, 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Second-degree burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Price Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Pemiscot Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
- Resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance was reported at Bloomfield Street and South West End Boulevard.
- Violation of order of protection was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at South West End Boulevard and Good Hope Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony D. Green II, 26, of Gordonville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Austin J. Fogelbach, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Missouri State Highway Patrol warrants for no seat belt and failure to register motor vehicle.