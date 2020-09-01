Area police reports 1/9/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jasmine L. Roby, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Billie J. Robinson, 41, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North West End Boulevard.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Samantha Jolly, 34, of Puxico, Missouri, was issued a citation for failure to register motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and was arrested on two Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants and a probation and parole warrant.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Ripken Way.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Stotler Way.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of June Lane.