January 9, 2020

Area police reports 1/9/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jasmine L. Roby, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Billie J. Robinson, 41, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jasmine L. Roby, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Billie J. Robinson, 41, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North West End Boulevard.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Samantha Jolly, 34, of Puxico, Missouri, was issued a citation for failure to register motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and was arrested on two Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants and a probation and parole warrant.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Ripken Way.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Stotler Way.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of June Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

