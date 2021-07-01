All sections
blotterJanuary 7, 2021
Area police reports 1/7/21
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue. Thefts n Theft was reported on South Benton Street. n Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Broadway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported int he 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 3000 block of Kage Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 00 block of South Hanover Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Latavish Lopez, 32 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrest

  • Christopher Welch, 37 of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and assault.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Harassment reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South West Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Kies Avenue.
