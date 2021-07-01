Area police reports 1/7/21

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
Thefts
Theft was reported on South Benton Street.
Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of Broadway.
Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 3000 block of Kage Road.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 00 block of South Hanover Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWI
Latavish Lopez, 32 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrest
Christopher Welch, 37 of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and assault.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
Miscellaneous
Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
Harassment reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South West Lane.
Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Kies Avenue.