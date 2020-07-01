Area police reports 1/7/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Isaiah G. Massie, no age given, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
- Rae A. Powell, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Theresa D. Stallings, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Jonathan R. McCaig, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Miscellaneous
- An animal bite was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Violation of an order of protection was reported on East Rodney Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jacob Roberts, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Dana Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road,
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of White Oak Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of August Street.