January 7, 2020

Area police reports 1/7/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Isaiah G. Massie, no age given, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Rae A. Powell, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Theresa D. Stallings, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jonathan R. McCaig, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • An animal bite was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported on East Rodney Drive.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Jacob Roberts, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Dana Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road,
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of White Oak Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
Police/Fire Reports

