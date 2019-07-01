Area police reports 1/7/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- John F. Majors, 64, of Waldron, Arkansas, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Morgan Hall, no age given, of Marietta, Mississippi, was arrested in the 2800 block of Themis Street on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Cody Gremard, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested in the 400 block of North Kingshighway on suspicion of an alcohol violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for domestic assault in the in the 1400 block of North Main Street.
- Nekosha R. Alexander, 33, 1932 Belleridge Pike was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a leash-law violation.
- Joseph E. Salmon, 33, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- O'Shea J. Lewis, 23, 2018 Bloomfield St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Karin D. Burton, 30, 421 North St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Elizabeth A. King, 29, 510 N. Fountain St., was arrested on a probation/parole warrant for a probation violation.
- Zachary L. Aldrich, 31, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
- Melvin B. Fulton-Johnson, 27, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Ashlynn M. Heflin, 18, 1115 Bloomfield St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for trespassing.
Summonses
- Daimion S. Jackson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Amos Smith, 18, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of marijuana at North Sprigg and Themis streets.
Charges
- Charges are pending against a suspect for theft in the 3700 block of Old Hopper Road.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Domestic assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child were reported in the 2700 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Mississippi Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Optimist Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of North Water Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
- Hibbett Sports, 2136 William St., reported shoplifting.
- Theft was reported in the 0 block of North Pind Wood Lane.
- Stealing less than $500 was reported in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 0 block of North Hanover Street.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of North Fountain Street.
- A 35-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and property damager were reported in the 2700 block of Hopper Road.
- Assist other agency was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Harassment and invasion of privacy was reported.
- A 79-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street.
- Imo's Pizza, 1201 Broadway, reported forgery.
- An animal bite was reported.
- Sodomy was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Haylee N. House, 18, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and being a visibly-intoxicated minor.
Arrests
- Robert A. Mancillas, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, failure to register a motor-vehicle trailer annually and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Fenix M. Vandeveer, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to dim headlights.
- Benjamin Savage, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Scott M. Goodin, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for driving while revoked and improper registration.
- Travis S. Licare, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Tanner D. Smith, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of purchasing/attempting to purchase of possession of liquor by a minor and violating an intermediate license/temporary permit.
- Richard M. Roark Jr., 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon.
- Justin S. Cowan, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, exceeding the posted speed limit and unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.
- Randy A. Noce, 32, of Millersville was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for assault.