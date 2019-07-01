Area police reports 1/7/19

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Mississippi Street.

Domestic assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child were reported in the 2700 block of Independence Street.

Fourth-degree assault was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.

Burglary was reported in the 0 block of North Hanover Street.

Stealing less than $500 was reported in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported in the 0 block of North Pind Wood Lane.

Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.

Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of North Water Street.

Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Optimist Drive.

Sodomy was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.

A 79-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street.

Harassment and invasion of privacy was reported.

Assist other agency was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon and property damager were reported in the 2700 block of Hopper Road.

A 35-year-old woman was taken into protective custody in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.

Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of North Fountain Street.

Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Haylee N. House, 18, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and being a visibly-intoxicated minor.

Robert A. Mancillas, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, failure to register a motor-vehicle trailer annually and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Fenix M. Vandeveer, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to dim headlights.

Benjamin Savage, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Scott M. Goodin, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for driving while revoked and improper registration.

Travis S. Licare, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Tanner D. Smith, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of purchasing/attempting to purchase of possession of liquor by a minor and violating an intermediate license/temporary permit.

Richard M. Roark Jr., 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon.

Justin S. Cowan, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, exceeding the posted speed limit and unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.