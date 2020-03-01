Area police reports 1/3/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Kevin L. Mayabb, no age given, of Highridge, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Kevin L. Mayabb, no age given, of Highridge, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

David R. Trice, no age given, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

David R. Trice, no age given, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Rodney C. White, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Rodney C. White, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Jerry L. Warrant, no age given, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.

Jerry L. Warrant, no age given, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.

Tyrone W. Jones, no age or address given, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone W. Jones, no age or address given, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caroline Sharp, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Caroline Sharp, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Alexander J. Martin, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Alexander J. Martin, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Jeffrey M. Essner, no age or address given, was arrested on a warrant.

Jeffrey M. Essner, no age or address given, was arrested on a warrant.

Charles R. Harltine, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Charles R. Harltine, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Kapri L. Thatch, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Kapri L. Thatch, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Justin Berger, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of controlled substance.

Justin Berger, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of controlled substance.

Jonathan D. Pierce, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the 40 block of South West End Boulevard.

Jonathan D. Pierce, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the 40 block of South West End Boulevard.

Kellis D. Twiggs, 18, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.

Kellis D. Twiggs, 18, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.

Cortavea Monae Starks, 19, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.

Cortavea Monae Starks, 19, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.

Cole Ussery and Randall Holley, no ages given, of Cape Girardeau were charged with robbery in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

Cole Ussery and Randall Holley, no ages given, of Cape Girardeau were charged with robbery in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.

Domestic assault, tampering, incorrigible juvenile and runaway juvenile were reported in the 2300 block of Earleen Drive. A juvenile was detained.

Domestic assault, tampering, incorrigible juvenile and runaway juvenile were reported in the 2300 block of Earleen Drive. A juvenile was detained.

Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.

Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.

Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.

Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.

Stealing was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.

Stealing was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.

Stealing and trespassing were reported at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.

Stealing and trespassing were reported at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.

Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.

Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.

Stealing was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.

Stealing was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.

Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.

Resisting arrest was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street. A suspect was taken into custody.

Animal bite was reported in the 00 block of Centennial Drive.

Possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence was reported at South Pacific and Hackberry streets. A suspect was taken into custody.

Request for service was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

First-degree trespassing was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.

Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.

Driving while revoked was reported. A suspect was released pending charges.

Abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Gordonville Road.

Trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.

Removal of manufacturer number was reported at Independence and North Middle streets. A suspect was taken into custody.

Ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of Sprigg Street. A suspect was taken into custody.