January 3, 2020

Area police reports 1/3/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Kapri L. Thatch, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Charles R. Harltine, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kapri L. Thatch, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Charles R. Harltine, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jeffrey M. Essner, no age or address given, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Alexander J. Martin, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Caroline Sharp, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Tyrone W. Jones, no age or address given, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jerry L. Warrant, no age given, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.
  • Rodney C. White, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • David R. Trice, no age given, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Kevin L. Mayabb, no age given, of Highridge, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Charges

  • Cole Ussery and Randall Holley, no ages given, of Cape Girardeau were charged with robbery in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Cortavea Monae Starks, 19, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • Kellis D. Twiggs, 18, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • Jonathan D. Pierce, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the 40 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Justin Berger, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of controlled substance.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Domestic assault, tampering, incorrigible juvenile and runaway juvenile were reported in the 2300 block of Earleen Drive. A juvenile was detained.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Stealing was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.
  • Stealing and trespassing were reported at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Stealing was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Animal bite was reported in the 00 block of Centennial Drive.
  • Possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence was reported at South Pacific and Hackberry streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Request for service was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Driving while revoked was reported. A suspect was released pending charges.
  • Abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Gordonville Road.
  • Trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Removal of manufacturer number was reported at Independence and North Middle streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of Sprigg Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Samantha Ashton, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Jesse Lincicum, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Paige Charron, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.
  • Daniel Massie, 28, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Aaron McGee, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Samuel Winingar, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
  • Anthony Ware, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of third-degree assault.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Mulberry Street and North Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Oak Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
  • Fight in progress was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Ohio Street.
Police/Fire Reports

