Area police reports 1/3/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kapri L. Thatch, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Charles R. Harltine, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Jeffrey M. Essner, no age or address given, was arrested on a warrant.
- Alexander J. Martin, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Caroline Sharp, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Tyrone W. Jones, no age or address given, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jerry L. Warrant, no age given, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.
- Rodney C. White, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- David R. Trice, no age given, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Kevin L. Mayabb, no age given, of Highridge, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
Charges
- Cole Ussery and Randall Holley, no ages given, of Cape Girardeau were charged with robbery in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Cortavea Monae Starks, 19, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- Kellis D. Twiggs, 18, of Cape Girardeau was charged with shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- Jonathan D. Pierce, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the 40 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Justin Berger, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of controlled substance.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.
- Domestic assault, tampering, incorrigible juvenile and runaway juvenile were reported in the 2300 block of Earleen Drive. A juvenile was detained.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Louis Street.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Stealing was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.
- Stealing and trespassing were reported at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Stealing was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting arrest was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Animal bite was reported in the 00 block of Centennial Drive.
- Possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence was reported at South Pacific and Hackberry streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Request for service was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- First-degree trespassing was reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Driving while revoked was reported. A suspect was released pending charges.
- Abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Gordonville Road.
- Trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Removal of manufacturer number was reported at Independence and North Middle streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Ex parte violation was reported in the 800 block of Sprigg Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Stealing was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Samantha Ashton, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Jesse Lincicum, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Paige Charron, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Daniel Massie, 28, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Aaron McGee, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Samuel Winingar, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- Anthony Ware, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of third-degree assault.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the area of Mulberry Street and North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Oak Street.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
- Fight in progress was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Ohio Street.