January 29, 2021

Area police reports 1/29/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Kenneth Drive. Thefts n Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Rust Avenue. n Larceny was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Kenneth Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Rust Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.
  • Arson was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Benton Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Mason and North Fountain streets.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.

DWIs

  • Jason Spanley, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
  • Nathan Schneider, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
  • Tammy Price, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to display headlights.

Arrests

  • Edward Roberts, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Britanie Randol, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Amy McMahan, 43, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
Police/Fire Reports

