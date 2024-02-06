Area police reports 1/29/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Kenneth Drive.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Rust Avenue.
- Larceny was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.
- Arson was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Benton Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Mason and North Fountain streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
DWIs
- Jason Spanley, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
- Nathan Schneider, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
- Tammy Price, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to display headlights.
Arrests
- Edward Roberts, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Britanie Randol, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Amy McMahan, 43, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.