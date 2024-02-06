Area police reports 1/26/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
DWIs
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 2900 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Driving under the influence was reported at North Main Street and Broadway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street.
- Larceny was reported at Emerald and North Frederick streets.
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug equipment violation was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Wayne Street and North West End Boulevard.
- Drug violation was reported at Broadway and North Main Street.
- Drug violation was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Luce Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Shady Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.