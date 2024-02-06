All sections
January 26, 2021

Area police reports 1/26/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

DWIs

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 2900 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Driving under the influence was reported at North Main Street and Broadway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street.
  • Larceny was reported at Emerald and North Frederick streets.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Commercial Street.

'

Miscellaneous

  • Drug equipment violation was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Wayne Street and North West End Boulevard.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and North Main Street.
  • Drug violation was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Luce Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Lorimier Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Shady Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Police/Fire Reports

