Area police reports 1/22/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael S. Bowman, 37, 204 Sioux Lane, was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on a Scott County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing and property damage in the 300 block of West Lorimier Street.
- Curtis D. Lailer, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
- Jessica L. Kennedy, 34, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Theotis Robinson, 53, 510 N. Fountain St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for trespassing.
- Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation in the 700 block of East Rodney Drive.
- Johnny Leroy Warren, 35, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
- Christopher A. Welch, 35, of Whitewater was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brandon K. Long, 35, of Jackson was arrested at Independence Street and Sheridan Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while suspended.
Assaults
- Kidnapping, assault and robbery were reported on North Ellis Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Pearl Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
Thefts
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1700 block of Luce Street.
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
- Celebrations, 615 Bellevue St., reported burglary.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Animal bite was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
- Rape was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Assist other agency was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony D. Odomes, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- William H. Matlock Jr., 53, of Millersville was arrested on a U.S. Marshal's office warrant for a weapon offense.
- Amy L. McClintock, 30, of Millersville was arrested on a U.S. Marshal's office warrant for a weapon offense.
- Jamey S. Courtney, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Angelina A. Hurt, 21, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operation a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
- Jazmin M. Faulkner, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to register a motor-vehicle trailer.
- Marvin W. Priestly, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Planet S. Pruitt, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Ryan Webb, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Devin Weccelle, 21, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of defective equipment, failure to show proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (drugs).
Arrests
- Leshawn Jackson-Lester, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree child molestation and enticement of a minor.
Citations
- Forrest Jackson, 62, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to obtain a building permit.
- Edith Jackson, 82, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to obtain a building permit.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Bramblewood Drive.