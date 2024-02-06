All sections
January 22, 2019

Area police reports 1/22/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael S. Bowman, 37, 204 Sioux Lane, was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on a Scott County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing and property damage in the 300 block of West Lorimier Street.
  • Curtis D. Lailer, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Jessica L. Kennedy, 34, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Theotis Robinson, 53, 510 N. Fountain St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for trespassing.
  • Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation in the 700 block of East Rodney Drive.
  • Johnny Leroy Warren, 35, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Christopher A. Welch, 35, of Whitewater was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Brandon K. Long, 35, of Jackson was arrested at Independence Street and Sheridan Drive on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while suspended.

Assaults

  • Kidnapping, assault and robbery were reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Pearl Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Burglary and stealing were reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1700 block of Luce Street.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Celebrations, 615 Bellevue St., reported burglary.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Animal bite was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
  • Rape was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Assist other agency was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Anthony D. Odomes, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • William H. Matlock Jr., 53, of Millersville was arrested on a U.S. Marshal's office warrant for a weapon offense.
  • Amy L. McClintock, 30, of Millersville was arrested on a U.S. Marshal's office warrant for a weapon offense.
  • Jamey S. Courtney, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
  • Angelina A. Hurt, 21, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operation a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
  • Jazmin M. Faulkner, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to register a motor-vehicle trailer.
  • Marvin W. Priestly, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Planet S. Pruitt, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Ryan Webb, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Devin Weccelle, 21, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of defective equipment, failure to show proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (drugs).

Arrests

  • Leshawn Jackson-Lester, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree child molestation and enticement of a minor.

Citations

  • Forrest Jackson, 62, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to obtain a building permit.
  • Edith Jackson, 82, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to obtain a building permit.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Bramblewood Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

