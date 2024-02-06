Area police reports 1/22/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Michael S. Bowman, 37, 204 Sioux Lane, was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on a Scott County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing and property damage in the 300 block of West Lorimier Street.

Curtis D. Lailer, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.

Jessica L. Kennedy, 34, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Theotis Robinson, 53, 510 N. Fountain St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for trespassing.

Suspects were in custody pending formal charges of a drug violation in the 700 block of East Rodney Drive.

Johnny Leroy Warren, 35, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.

Christopher A. Welch, 35, of Whitewater was arrested at 11 S. Kingshighway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.