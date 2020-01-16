All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 16, 2020

Area police reports 1/16/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Robert D. Weissinger, 42, no address given, was arrested on a warrant. Theft n Stealing was reported in the 3000 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Robert D. Weissinger, 42, no address given, was arrested on a warrant.

Theft

  • Stealing was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Janet Drive.
  • Unlawful use of weapons was reported in the 500 block of Middle Street.
  • Receiving stolen property was reported in the 900 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Delora Anderson, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy