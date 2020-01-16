Area police reports 1/16/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Robert D. Weissinger, 42, no address given, was arrested on a warrant.
Theft
- Stealing was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Janet Drive.
- Unlawful use of weapons was reported in the 500 block of Middle Street.
- Receiving stolen property was reported in the 900 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
JACKSON
JACKSON
Arrest
- Delora Anderson, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.