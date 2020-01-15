Area police reports 1/15/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported in the 00 block of Pind Wood Lane.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.
- Stealing was reported in the 1500 block of Parkview Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Good Hope Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of Woodbine Place.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.