January 15, 2020

Area police reports 1/15/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Domestic assault was reported in the 00 block of Pind Wood Lane. Thefts n Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive. n Stealing was reported in the 1500 block of Parkview Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 00 block of Pind Wood Lane.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1500 block of Parkview Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Good Hope Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of Woodbine Place.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

