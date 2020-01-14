All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 14, 2020

Area police reports 1/14/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Rachel Rowett, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant. n Samantha Boan, 26, no address given, was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Rachel Rowett, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Samantha Boan, 26, no address given, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Kevin Moore, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Theft and property damage was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Spring Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Counterfeiting was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John Swofford, 19, of Jackson was arrested for speed and minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
  • Justin Keller, 20, of Jackson was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
  • Luke Reynolds, 18, of Jackson was arrested for speed and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
  • Jared Russell, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Washington County, Arkansas, warrant.
  • Aimee Winchel, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Dana Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Adams Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy