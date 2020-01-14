Area police reports 1/14/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Rachel Rowett, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Samantha Boan, 26, no address given, was arrested on a warrant.
- Kevin Moore, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Theft and property damage was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Spring Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Counterfeiting was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John Swofford, 19, of Jackson was arrested for speed and minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
- Justin Keller, 20, of Jackson was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
- Luke Reynolds, 18, of Jackson was arrested for speed and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- Jared Russell, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Washington County, Arkansas, warrant.
- Aimee Winchel, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Dana Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Adams Street.