Area police reports 1/14/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Katherine L. Brace, 49, 38 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested on suspicion of a leash-law violation and defecation on public of private property.

Tyrone William Jones, 43, of Benton, Arkansas, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Cody Tyler, 27, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for no insurance and expired license.

Melissa L. Holt, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Broadway and North Water Street.

Timothy D. Owens, 38, 530 Boxwood Drive, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive.

Tanisha M. Johnson, 31, 1712 Big Bend Road, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, property damage and false declaration in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.

Rosanna L. Turner, 26, 622 Bellevue St., was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, false declaration, property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.

James J. Simunich, 24, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for violating a steady signal and no insurance.

Taylor H. Orval, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at Broadway and North Water Street.

Ivan S. Weibrecht, 17, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary in the 600 block of North Street.