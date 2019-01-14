Area police reports 1/14/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Katherine L. Brace, 49, 38 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested on suspicion of a leash-law violation and defecation on public of private property.
- Tyrone William Jones, 43, of Benton, Arkansas, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Cody Tyler, 27, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for no insurance and expired license.
- Melissa L. Holt, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at Broadway and North Water Street.
- Timothy D. Owens, 38, 530 Boxwood Drive, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive.
- Tanisha M. Johnson, 31, 1712 Big Bend Road, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, property damage and false declaration in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
- Rosanna L. Turner, 26, 622 Bellevue St., was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, false declaration, property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Bellevue Street.
- James J. Simunich, 24, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for violating a steady signal and no insurance.
- Taylor H. Orval, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at Broadway and North Water Street.
- Ivan S. Weibrecht, 17, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of burglary in the 600 block of North Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1400 block of Bessie Street.
Charges
- Melanie Ann Carr, no age given, of Cape Girardeau and Kevin Craig Jungers, no age given, of Scott City face charges of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 Pemiscot Street.
Assaults
- First-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault and burglary were reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.
- Prohibited items and failure to maintain property free of litter were reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- A 34-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue.
- Child abuse was reported on Independence Street.
- Child abuse was reported on North Park Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua A. Bell, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
- Jeffery L. Davidson, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.
- Jacob A. Campbell, 24, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
- Toby K. Blackmon Jr., 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Cody Tyler, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
Citation
- Angel Nix, 31, of Jackson was issued a citation for failure to have insurance, failure to register motor vehicle and displaying plates of another.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Francis Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Strawberry Lane.