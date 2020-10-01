Area police reports 1/10/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Maurice R. McClinton, 36, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Marcus W. Hunt, 19, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911.
- Jennifer L. Knight, 48, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of delivering/possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
- Robert J. Seyer, 33, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Henderson and Jefferson avenues. A suspect was taken into custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Robert King, 29, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
- Cody Martin, 24, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Robert King, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 500 block of White Oak Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.