All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 10, 2020

Area police reports 1/10/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Maurice R. McClinton, 36, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation. n Marcus W. Hunt, 19, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Maurice R. McClinton, 36, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Marcus W. Hunt, 19, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of misusing 911.
  • Jennifer L. Knight, 48, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of delivering/possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
  • Robert J. Seyer, 33, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. A suspect was taken into custody.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Henderson and Jefferson avenues. A suspect was taken into custody.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Robert King, 29, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
  • Cody Martin, 24, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Robert King, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of White Oak Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy