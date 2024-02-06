Area police report Sept. 23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Willie Patterson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Mikeala Stanfill, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Rick Lewis Jr., 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Morehouse, Missouri, warrant.
- Sharon Griffin, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau county warrant for driving without a license.
- Dwayne Russ, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assault
- Assault, property damage and leaving the scene of an accident were reported at 63 S. Hanover St. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Perry Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Kidd's, 103 N. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 3439 William St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Schnuck's, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Street.
- Robbery and armed criminal action were reported at O'Reilly's, 370 N. Kingshighway.
- Robbery and armed criminal action were reported at West End Boulevard and Merriwether Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported at 2527 William St.
- Child abuse was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Bellevue and Fountain streets.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1324 Broadway. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and domestic assault were reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia was reported at William and Broadview streets.
- Child abuse was reported in the 1300 block of Wayne Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported at 257 N. Kingshighway.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing were reported at 807 N. Sprigg St.
- Counterfeiting was reported at 902 William St.
- Theft was reported.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gregory Avery, 39, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Jones, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for assault.
- Connor Boitnott, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle.
- Daniel Reid, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- K.C. Holter, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Joseph Kelley, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
- Alyssa Guerra, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possesison of a controlled substance.
- Steven Mitchell, 38, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Damion Porter, 26, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Michael McCoy, 33, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Holly Dover, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Terry Batten, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Benita Morris, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arretsed on a Pemiscot County (Missouri) warrant.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of North Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Connie Drive.