Area police report Jan. 26

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Michael Hill Jr., 31, of Opelika, Alabama, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failrue to drive within a single lane.
Arrests
- Gary Jones, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Gregory Goninan, 41, of Glen Allen, Misouri, was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation.
- Mikeala Stanfill, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- Kijuan Shurn, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Malden, Missouri, warrant.
- Danielle Aubuchon, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations and two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Kenneth Marsh, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.
- AG Sanders, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Devon Smith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Deautryus Curry, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Independence Street.
- Domestic assault was reported at Lexington Avenue and Cape Rock Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Broadway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 3049 William St.
- Theft was reported at 2146 William St.
- Theft was reported at 504 Albert St.
- Theft was reported at 3439 William St.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Best Buy, 3026 William St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Food Giant, 1120 N. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Theft was reported at Car mart, 1455 N. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Arby's, 2134 Independence St.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street. Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and property damage were reported in the 1800 block of Autumn Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and property damage were reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Vincent Tourville, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Michael James, 52, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for resisting a lawful stop.
- Ethan Revelle, 28, of Jackson was arrested on two counts of suspicion of second-degree burglary.
- Lance Moore, 31, of Fruitland was arrested on two counts of suspicion of second-degree burglary.
- Jody Owens, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Garmeisha Terry, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Kimberly Rollet, 54, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespass.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Elizabeth Penny, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to yield, failure to drive in a single lane and failure to use turn signal.
Arrests
- Kristi Miller, 50, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at a red light, failure to have insurance and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.
- David Koeller, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of making a false declaration and on a Cape Girardeau warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Hilltop Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North West Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West Adams Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.