Area police report 9-30-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ashley Figliolo, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.
- Michael Cox, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Antoin Jackson, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Butler County (Missouri) warrant.
- Ashley Mackins, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for striking a legally parked vehicle and driving without insurance.
- Charles Weakley, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported at William and South Louisiana streets.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of New Madrid Street. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Grandview Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Rotary Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at Dollar General, 64 S. Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Louisiana Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Whitener Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Dollar General, 64 S. Plaza Way.
Miscellaneous
- Forgery was reported at 1701 Lacey St.
- Rape was reported in the 1700 block of David Street.
- Property damage and stealing were reported in the 1000 block of William Street.
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher Dennis, 46, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Kelly Oliver, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Jared Bass, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee (Missouri) warrant for failure to pay a fine.
- Jakob Payne, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrestd on suspicion of failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.
- Jordan Pinkerton, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a probation and parole violation.
- Makayla Shackelford, 29, of Jackson was arrested on three St. Louis (Missouri) County warrants for failure to appear.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- E'Davion Wade, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the area of West Main Street and South Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Union Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Travelers Way.