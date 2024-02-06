All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 26, 2018

Area police report 9/26/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Kevin Dixon, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and driving on the wrong side of the roadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kevin Dixon, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
  • Meagan Miller, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and having no insurance.
  • Jaron Clark, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration, having no insurance and a stop sign violation.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Martin Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1838 Dunklin St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joshua Powers, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Matthew Knoop, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and possession of stolen property.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the area of East Main and South Hope streets.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of South Russell Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy