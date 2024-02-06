Area police report 9/26/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kevin Dixon, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
- Meagan Miller, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and having no insurance.
- Jaron Clark, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration, having no insurance and a stop sign violation.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Martin Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1838 Dunklin St.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua Powers, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Matthew Knoop, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and possession of stolen property.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the area of East Main and South Hope streets.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of South Russell Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.