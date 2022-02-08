All sections
August 2, 2022

Area Police report 8/2/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. Assaults n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Melrose Avenue.
  • Assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Olive Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft from a building and property damage were reported on North Frederick Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Expired registration, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia amphetamine or methamphetini and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported on Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kiwanis Drive.
  • First-degree property damage was reported.
  • Fraud was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of firearm and driving while intoxicated were reported on Broadway.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Shots fired, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a defaced firearm, second-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Brittney Beeson, 33 of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DWI

  • Carla Jackson, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, drugs and no license plate lamp.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Priest Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Tracy Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Donald Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

