Area police report 7-8-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Julie Taylor, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Johnny Warren, 36, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Leonard McAdory, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Seville Bell, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Assault was reported at 300 N. Sprigg St.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 243 Capaha Trail.
- Theft was reported at 1101 William St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Metro PCS, 2136 William St.
- Theft was reported at 3002 Themis St.
- Theft was reported at 1814 Good Hope St.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1515 Themis St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Bridgett Wheeler, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and third-degree domestic assault.
Arrests
- Kayla Chapman, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
- Brandon Coffee, 27, of Sturdivant, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Caleb Koehler, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Lynn Chiodo, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Christian Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Matthew Schweiss, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two warrants.
- Andrew White, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and possession of alcohol by a minor.
- William Stockard, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.