July 7, 2018

Area police report 7-8-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Julie Taylor, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Johnny Warren, 36, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Leonard McAdory, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Seville Bell, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Assault was reported at 300 N. Sprigg St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 243 Capaha Trail.
  • Theft was reported at 1101 William St.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Metro PCS, 2136 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 3002 Themis St.
  • Theft was reported at 1814 Good Hope St.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1515 Themis St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Bridgett Wheeler, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and third-degree domestic assault.

Arrests

  • Kayla Chapman, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
  • Brandon Coffee, 27, of Sturdivant, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Caleb Koehler, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Lynn Chiodo, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Christian Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Matthew Schweiss, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two warrants.
  • Andrew White, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and possession of alcohol by a minor.
  • William Stockard, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

