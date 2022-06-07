Area Police report 7/6/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Village Drive.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Benton Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, purchase or attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor and failure to drive on right half of roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident were reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Burglary was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- First-degree armed robbery was reported on Broadway.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported.
- Shots fired was reported on College Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Whitener Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm were reported on South Kingshighway.
- First-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method was reported on Rand Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
Arrests
- Edward Roberts, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and possession of a firearm.
- John Tomsu, 66, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
- Ronald Jordan, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of affray.
- Shelby Richardson, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Christy Norman, 44, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.
- Shawn Dobbs, 45, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Brittany Dean, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Lucas Neal, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- William Frame, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Gavin Penrod, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Tierra Patton, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DWIs
- Leo Steinbrenner, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Brooks Robbins, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol by consumption and speed.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Russell Avenue.
- Property damage reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Neal Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Wedgewood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Florence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of West Washington Street.